Screen Shot 2022-08-09 at 1.18.31 PM.png

The 5th Annual Halloween Bar Crawl- College Station

by

What You Get: $1,000 Grand Prize Costume Contest Entry, 2+ Drinks Or Shots Included With Ticket!

Crawl With US Stadium Cup! (First 400 Check Ins), Exclusive Drink Specials, Food Specials At Partner Venues! Waived Cover At All Venues ($5-$15 at Some Venues Without Ticket) Professional Photographers! Awesome After Parties! Custom Halloween Badge With Vouchers

CHECK IN TIME 4PM - 6PM -THE BACKYARD

CRAWL LOCATIONS 4PM - 10PM 

AFTER PARTY TIME 10PM - 12AM - MO'S IRISH PUB COLLEGE STATION

100% CANCELLATION REFUND GUARANTEE:

In the event of cancellation, for any reason, all tickets will be refunded in full. No vouchers, no credits, just your money back in your bank. Guaranteed

Info

The Backyard on Northgate 303 University Drive West, College Station, Texas
https://www.crawlwith.us/collegestation/halloween
to
Google Calendar - The 5th Annual Halloween Bar Crawl- College Station - 2022-10-29 16:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - The 5th Annual Halloween Bar Crawl- College Station - 2022-10-29 16:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - The 5th Annual Halloween Bar Crawl- College Station - 2022-10-29 16:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - The 5th Annual Halloween Bar Crawl- College Station - 2022-10-29 16:00:00 ical