The 5th Annual Halloween Bar Crawl- College Station

What You Get: $1,000 Grand Prize Costume Contest Entry, 2+ Drinks Or Shots Included With Ticket!

Crawl With US Stadium Cup! (First 400 Check Ins), Exclusive Drink Specials, Food Specials At Partner Venues! Waived Cover At All Venues ($5-$15 at Some Venues Without Ticket) Professional Photographers! Awesome After Parties! Custom Halloween Badge With Vouchers

CHECK IN TIME 4PM - 6PM -THE BACKYARD

CRAWL LOCATIONS 4PM - 10PM

AFTER PARTY TIME 10PM - 12AM - MO'S IRISH PUB COLLEGE STATION

100% CANCELLATION REFUND GUARANTEE:

In the event of cancellation, for any reason, all tickets will be refunded in full. No vouchers, no credits, just your money back in your bank. Guaranteed