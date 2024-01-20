The Arts Council STARs Present Boots & BBQ

The STAR (Supporting the Arts Revolution) Volunteers are raising funds in support of the Arts Council of the Brazos Valley. Boots & BBQ is vital to the future and financial health of the Arts Council and focuses on bringing art education and enjoyment to the community. This come-and-go event offers a fun afternoon of music, art, and entertainment! Enjoy a delicious BBQ lunch plate with beer & wine tastings, art gallery tours, and more.

Tickets are now available for purchase at acbv.org/event/boots-and-bbq/.

The Arts Council would like to thank the 2024 Boots & BBQ Sponsors:

Pit Boss: KBTX

Invitations: Admail

Wine: Messina Hof

Supporters: Jan & Grover Vos, City of College Station

There are still several sponsorship opportunities available. Those interested should visit acbv.org or email info@acbv.org.