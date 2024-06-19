Come together for a creative and fun evening at Painting with a Twist for The Drifter Texas Cutout event. This unique painting session will allow you to create a beautiful Texas-themed cutout to take home. No prior painting experience is necessary— their talented instructors will guide you through the entire process.

Highlights:

Creative Experience: Paint your own Texas-themed cutout with step-by-step guidance from professional instructors.

Fun Atmosphere: Enjoy a relaxed and social environment perfect for a night out with friends or a solo adventure.

Take Home Art: Leave with your own masterpiece, a personalized Texas cutout that you can proudly display.

Refreshments: Feel free to bring your own snacks and beverages. The venue allows you to bring your own drinks to enjoy while you paint.

Secure your spot for The Drifter Texas Cutout painting event by purchasing your tickets online. Click here to get your tickets now.