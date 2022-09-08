The Fly Fishing Round-Up! 2022M

As a fundraiser for Good Fly, the Aggieland Fly Fishers Club is holding a Festival at Millican Reserve in College Station. This will be a family-centric event that is all things fly fishing and will feature Live Music, Food Trucks, Casting, Tying, Fly Fishing, Raffle and Silent Auction. Space is limited so order your tickets now. $10/Adult -Children under 12 get in FREE!

Presenters Including: Tentative Schedule

10:00a Jerry Hammon - Fly Fishing from a Kayak

11:00a Capt. Stacy Lynn, CI - Coastal Texas Fly Fly Fishing

1:00p Chris Johnson,CI - Fly Fishing Texas

2:00p Texas Women Fly Fishers - Becoming an Independent Female Angler

3:00p The Texas Council FFI -Conserving Texas Waters

4:00p Jeff Ferguson, MCI - The Value of Instruction

FFI Certified Casting

Instructors Including: Gary Davison, Jeff Ferguson, Capt. Stacy Lynn, Rex Walker, and many others from 9am to 4pm.

Fly Casting 101, Walk up Advanced Skills Instruction, and FFI Skills Challenge Testing!

World Class Fly Tiers: Fred DuPre - Sun City Fly Fishers, Jim Richards - Texas Fly Fishers, Barry Webster - Ft. Worth Fly Fishers, Ben Tedrick - Aggieland Fly Fishers, Graydon Snowden - Aggieland Fly Fishers, Deighan Cherry - Global Fly Girl and many more.

Food Trucks and Tastings by:

Raging Bull Street Tacos

Milam and Greene Distillery

What's Tha Deal BBQ

The Coffee Lab

JJ's Snow Cones

Blackwater

The bulk of our fundraising efforts include the silent auction and raffle items. We will be adding items until September 15 when the auction will go live. You may preview the items at the link above and we encourage you to support Good Fly by bidding whether you can attend the event or not. Winners will be notified at the end of the day October 1, 2022.