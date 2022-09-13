The Game's Afoot: Holmes For The Holidays

Our Christmas show is equal parts breathtaking mystery and high hilarity! The Game’s Afoot is the story of Broadway star William Gillette, who has invited his fellow cast-members to his Connecticut castle for a weekend of revelry. But when one of the guests is stabbed to death, the festivities in this isolated house of tricks and mirrors quickly turn dangerous. Then it’s up to Gillette himself, who just happens to think he’s Sherlock Holmes, to track down the killer before the next victim appears. The danger and laughter are non-stop in this glittering whodunit set during the Christmas holidays.