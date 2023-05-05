344238372_958234551872758_6525511603732749291_n.jpg

The Gardens Summer Celebration

The Gardens are turning FIVE, and we want to celebrate with you! Join us for a morning of FREE family-friendly fun at our annual Summer Celebration. Enjoy cotton candy, snow cones, and other refreshments as you stroll through The Gardens and visit our various activity tables.

We will have a Sensory Free/Quiet Zone during the Summer Celebration for anyone who may want or need a quieter environment at any point during the event.

Visitors may park for free in Lot 97, Lot 122, or in Lot 100c.

The Gardens at Texas A&M University 600 John Kimbrough Blvd, College Station, Texas 77845
