The Hunters Moon Main Street Moon Fest

Main Street Fall Event Saturday, October 15th in Calvert, Tx! 8 Blocks of Historic Main Street Shopping, Food, Drinks, and more! Artisan Market Pop-Up Vendors Saturday, 10-7 p.m.

Pumpkin Patch, October 1-31, Sun.-Thur. 10-5 p.m., Fri. & Sat. 10-6 p.m., Closed on Mondays!

Antlers Top Hats & Tiaras, Saturday, Oct. 15th, 2-7 p.m. Wine, Ale, Spirit Stroll 8 blocks with 20 stops. $30-40 participant.

Inflatable Costume Party, Saturday, Oct, 15th, 7 p.m. After Party Event on Calvert's 6th Street aka Hwy 6/ Main Street Railroad Ally!

Boo Crew Haunted House, Saturday, Oct. 15th 8 p.m.- Midnight! Free Entry w/ VIP Ticket or $10 Cash/ per person Saturday, October 22 & 29