The Landscape in Oil workshop with award-winning artist Julie Sanderson

This class is designed for the beginner to intermediate oil painter. No painting experience is required. Students will complete 3-4 paintings during the one day workshop. The fundamentals of painting will be taught such as composition, toning, color mixing, drawing and paint application/mark making. Current and past landscape painters will be discussed with students to broaden their knowledge. This is a great class for homeschoolers, parent/child activity and beginner adult oil painters. Children must age 14 or greater to attend. It will be a fun learning environment designed to quickly teach students how to paint the landscape. Students can use this knowledge in their future studio or plein air (outdoor) paintings. A supplies list will be provided after registration. About Julie : Julie Sanderson is an artist living in Montgomery, Texas. She works in oils with a modern impressionistic style. She is drawn to rural farm scenes and coastal small towns. She has received First Place Awards at several plein events such as Paint Texas 2022 in Columbus, Texas and Brushes By the Beach 2021 in Galveston, Texas. In addition, she has been juried into top plein air events in 2022 such as En Plein Air Texas (San Angelo, TX), Farm to Forest Plein Air Festival (Alexandria, LA), Shadows on the Teche (New Iberia, LA), Paint the Town (Marble Falls,TX) and Plein Air Southwest (Galveston, TX).