The Local | Spring '23

Welcome to The Local, a lively and vibrant marketplace showcasing the best local craftsmanship and creativity. This artisan market runs for 12 weeks in the spring and fall, every Tuesday from 4-7 pm, offering the perfect opportunity for you to discover unique and one-of-a-kind treasures while supporting local artisans and makers.

With over 25 talented artisans and craftspeople showcasing their wares, you are guaranteed to find something that catches your eye. From handcrafted jewelry to artisanal candles and much more, The Local has everything you need to add a touch of creativity and individuality to your life.

The Local is the perfect destination to spend a leisurely afternoon with friends and family. We can't wait to welcome you and offer an unforgettable experience celebrating local artisans' skills and passion!