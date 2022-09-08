THE PEKING ACROBATS are among the premiere Chinese acrobatic companies in the world today as they continue to redefine their ancient art form.

For the past 32 years, The Peking Acrobats have redefined audience perceptions of Chinese acrobatics as they perform daring maneuvers atop a precarious pagoda of chairs and display their technical prowess at such arts as trick-cycling, precision tumbling, juggling, somersaulting, and gymnastics.

The acrobats will be accompanied by live musicians who skillfully play traditional Chinese instruments. This time-honored Chinese music coalesces with high-tech special effects and awe-inspiring acrobatic feats to create an exuberant entertainment event with the festive pageantry of a Chinese carnival.