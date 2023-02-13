The Spongebob Musical

This musical production was conceived by Tina Landau and features original songs by Aerosmith, Sara Bareilles, Edward Sharpe & the Magnetic Zeros, The Flaming Lips, Cyndi Lauper, John Legend, Panic! At the Disco, Plain White T’s, They Might Be Giants, and David Bowie.

Adapted from a VERY popular Nickelodeon series, this musical features a very famous kitchen object who lives a yellow fruit under the sea, along with all of his colorful friends! In the musical version of this story, their entire ocean community faces total annihilation, until a most unexpected hero rises to take center stage.