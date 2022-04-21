https___cdn.evbuc.com_images_266203969_741049788493_1_original.jpg

The Stella Afternoon Tea

You are cordially invited to an afternoon tea at The Stella Hotel. This private ticketed event is limited to just forty guests and will feature several unique experiences in preparation for Derby Day. Learn the fine art of making the perfect Mint Julip, handcraft the perfect hat, shop unique gifts perfect for Mother’s Day, and enjoy a selection of food crafted by Master Chef Patrick Taylor.

Tickets are $40. A portion of proceeds from this event will benefit Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra. 

Info

The-Stella-Hotel-Logo.png
The Stella Hotel 4100 Lake Atlas Drive, Bryan, Texas 77807
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - The Stella Afternoon Tea - 2022-04-23 14:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - The Stella Afternoon Tea - 2022-04-23 14:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - The Stella Afternoon Tea - 2022-04-23 14:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - The Stella Afternoon Tea - 2022-04-23 14:00:00 ical