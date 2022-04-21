The Stella Afternoon Tea

You are cordially invited to an afternoon tea at The Stella Hotel. This private ticketed event is limited to just forty guests and will feature several unique experiences in preparation for Derby Day. Learn the fine art of making the perfect Mint Julip, handcraft the perfect hat, shop unique gifts perfect for Mother’s Day, and enjoy a selection of food crafted by Master Chef Patrick Taylor.

Tickets are $40. A portion of proceeds from this event will benefit Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra.