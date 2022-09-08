For our season opener, we’re treating you to a new play, written by local playwright, Clare Broun Johnson, from Brenham. The Supper Club captures the sisterhood of six lifelong best friends who form The Supper Club. After 30 years, unexpected plot twists unearth secrets that rock the group. Inspired by Steel Magnolias and the connectedness from The Big Chill, The Supper Club pulls curtain on the intricacies, strength, and value of female friendship.

Come join us opening weekend! Friday, September 16th and Saturday, 17th at 7pm and Sunday, September 18 at 2pm.