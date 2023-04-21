340121610_3073139959658789_3078383388899803746_n.jpg

The Texas Tenors: Celebrate Broadway & America with The Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra

Event by Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra

Get ready for an unforgettable night with The Texas Tenors & the Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra!

Join us on April 23rd, 5 p.m. at Rudder Auditorium to celebrate Broadway & America through their unique blend of music.

Perfect for all ages! Don't miss out!

 Grab your tickets now at https://bvso.org/show-item/texas-tenors/

$65 for adults

$20 for students and children

For more information, please visit www.bvso.org or contact the BVSO office at (979) 696-6100.

This program made possible in part through Hotel Tax Revenue funded from the city of College Station and the City of Bryan through The Arts Council.

Rudder Auditorium 401 Joe Routt Boulevard, College Station, Texas 77843
