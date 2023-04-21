The Texas Tenors: Celebrate Broadway & America with The Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra

Get ready for an unforgettable night with The Texas Tenors & the Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra!
Join us on April 23rd, 5 p.m. at Rudder Auditorium to celebrate Broadway & America through their unique blend of music.
Perfect for all ages! Don't miss out!
Grab your tickets now at https://bvso.org/show-item/texas-tenors/
$65 for adults
$20 for students and children
For more information, please visit www.bvso.org or contact the BVSO office at (979) 696-6100.
This program made possible in part through Hotel Tax Revenue funded from the city of College Station and the City of Bryan through The Arts Council.