The Texas Tenors: Celebrate Broadway & America with The Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra

Get ready for an unforgettable night with The Texas Tenors & the Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra!

Join us on April 23rd, 5 p.m. at Rudder Auditorium to celebrate Broadway & America through their unique blend of music.

Perfect for all ages! Don't miss out!

Grab your tickets now at https://bvso.org/show-item/texas-tenors/

$65 for adults

$20 for students and children

For more information, please visit www.bvso.org or contact the BVSO office at (979) 696-6100.

This program made possible in part through Hotel Tax Revenue funded from the city of College Station and the City of Bryan through The Arts Council.