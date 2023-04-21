Tie Dye Tee Party at Pot Heads Plant Shop

Tie Dye Tee Party! We want to keep the parties small and intimate so we will have limited number of seats…12 to be exact. If this event is a hit we will make it a reoccurring thing. Tickets are $40 per person.

We will have an on-site bartender making speciality cocktails for those of drinking age (we will have mocktails for minors and peeps choosing to be sober). We will provide the tshirt (a new tshirt design) and all the supplies, you just gotta bring yourself and your creativity

The party will be happening April 22nd 8-10 pm at the shop!