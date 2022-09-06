TLC Fall Fest

At the Texas Lions Camp Fall Festival, come expecting an incredible time with a car show, live music, fun fall activities, and amazing food. The proceeds for this event will go toward supporting the Texas Lions Camp, a camp serving children with physical disabilities since 1949. The work that TLC does is life-changing for all who get to experience it, and we hope to send even more kiddos to camp next summer. We have sponsorship opportunities, car show opportunities, family packages, and so much more. YOUR support is instrumental! Bring your friends... bring your family... bring your colleagues. We can't wait to see you there!!