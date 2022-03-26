Trail Ride

Milican reserve Milican reserve 19851 Farm to market Road 2154, College Station, Texas 77845

Cowboy Fellowship of Aggieland is hosting a trail ride March 26th. Starting at 10am . Bring your horse/ pony and enjoy a family friendly day! 19851 FM- 2154 College Station TX 77845. RSVP asap to Brook’Lynn Keller at cfoaarena@gmail.com . Cost is $10 per rider with negative Coggins

Milican reserve Milican reserve 19851 Farm to market Road 2154, College Station, Texas 77845
Family-friendly, Nonprofits
