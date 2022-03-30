Treasure Hunt at the Marburger Farm Antique Show

× Expand WorthPoint WorthPoint

WorthPoint, the world’s largest online resource for researching, valuing and preserving antiques, art and collectibles, invites treasure seekers on March 30 to join its Treasure Hunt event at the Marburger Farm Antique Show in Round Top, Texas. Learn how to identify and value your uncoverings with the help of WorthPoint’s extensive tools and committed experts.

WorthPoint guarantees a morning of shopping, memories and thrilling discoveries starting at 9 a.m. CST. Participants will meet at the front entrance of the Marburger Farm Antique Show to receive a free ticket for entry. A WorthPoint employee will then escort individuals to the WorthPoint booth to partake in a morning meet and greet to kick start the Treasure Hunt. As treasure hunters browse the show and shop throughout the day, hunters can regroup at the WorthPoint table with their treasures to search and value each item through the WorthPoint database. WorthPoint demos will also be available throughout the event.