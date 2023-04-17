DSC_1619-scaled.jpg

TTC Kids 2023 Summer Camps

June 12 - 24: Middle School, Guys & Dolls Jr.

June 26 - July 8: High School, Legally Blonde Jr.

July 10 - 22: Elementary School, Finding Nemo Jr.

The Theatre Company of Bryan-College Station is dedicated to changing lives in our community with the magic of live theatre. We provide professional quality productions at an affordable price while creating a welcoming, diverse, and inclusive environment for all.

The Theatre Company Of Bryan College Station 3125 S. Texas Ave. Ste. 500, Bryan, Texas
