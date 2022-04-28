× Expand Jennifer Hargis The Turn of the Screw at StageCenter Theatre

StageCenter Theatre presents The Turn of the Screw, Thursdays through Saturdays, April 14 - 30 at 7:30 pm with a 2pm matinee on Sunday, April 24. Directed by Robin Sutton, this production is adapted by Jack Neary from the novella of the same name by Henry James, with underwriting by David M. Watson and Cynthia C. Christner. StageCenter Theatre is located at 218 North Bryan Avenue, Bryan TX 77803. Tickets and information can be found at stagecenter.net