Twist Kids Art Camp : Favorite Things Week!

Kids need a creative break? We are hosting Favorite Things Week art camp! Camp is daily from 12PM-4PM. Sign up by the day or for the full week.

Each day, kids will have a 1.5-2 hour acrylic painting lesson with a professional artist with popular kids' art, from favorite kids shows to books, toys to games! All paintings can be seen on our website calendar.

Kids will also do 1-2 daily crafts, and be provided drink and snack. Children attending the full week will also receive a T-Shirt and artists apron!

Limited to 10 children per day, so sign up before we sell out!

Painting with a Twist 1643 Texas Ave S, City of College Station, Texas
https://www.paintingwithatwist.com/studio/college-station/event/3405508/?fbclid=IwAR2WC4woJujkfsNIuafoQC2UtLEkQk1IT3rlmlzzYiB3YBR9Z2UiAZv1qN0
