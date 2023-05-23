345043004_996768705091150_5255459651269933608_n.jpg

Tylor Brandon | Cavalry Court Hotel and The Canteen

Make your way to Cavalry Court Saturday, August 12th for our Summer Live Music Series featuring Tylor Brandon.

The Summer Live Music Series is back by popular demand! Enjoy signature cocktails and appetizers as Tylor Brandon takes the stage at 7:30 PM!

NO COVER, ALL AGES SHOW

Cavalry Court 200 Century Court, College Station, Texas
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/tylor-brandon-cavalry-court-hotel-and-the-canteen-tickets-631798264617?aff=efbeventtix&fbclid=IwAR0ajMH_xYTdYxN7grtJaajdTGlzJZY2uUqiR0qntOpCSMV7l0jI9vbJs-4
