Come to Mounce Library for Ukulele fun! For ages 7 to adult. The club meets in the Mounce Library second floor meeting room. For more information, contact Elaine at 979-209-5600. Summer dates and times: Tuesdays, June 14 and July 12 at 5:30 p.m.; Saturdays, June 18 and July 16 at 2 p.m.