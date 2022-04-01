The Wheel Workers First Friday Show

× Expand The Wheel Workers Texas-based underground indie music collective, The Wheel Workers, announce their first Friday show on Friday, April 1st.

Texas-based underground indie music collective, The Wheel Workers, announce their first Friday show on Friday, Apr. 1 at The 101. Doors open at 8 p.m. and music kicks off at 9 p.m. Also playing are Prof. Fuzz63 and Casbah Club. The show is free and open to all ages. The Wheel Workers recently released their single and title track of their new album “Harbor." The record is officially set to be released on Aug. 26. The group will celebrate the album release with a release show that evening at White Oak Music Hall. For more information on The Wheel Workers, visit thewheelworkers.com.

The Wheel Workers, whose career spans two decades and various iterations of its members, are composed of lead singer, guitarist, keyboardist, and violinist Steven Higginbotham (the longest standing member and group founder), guitarist and keyboardist Craig Wilkins, keyboardist and singer Erin Rodgers, bassist Zeek Garcia, and drummer Kevin Radomski.

The title of the new album, “Harbor,” communicates the yearning for comfort, love, and relief a lot of people have felt during these past few years; years filled with relentless chaos, COVID, political tribalism, and so on. In their own lives, they’ve gone through a difficult, tumultuous season but have found harbor from the world's seemingly endless storms in the music and in each other.

The forthcoming album was produced by Dan Workman and Steven Higginbotham and recorded at Studio WheelWorks in Houston by Higginbotham, Josh Applebee, and Workman. It was mastered by Dave McNair at Dave McNair Mastering and mixed by Dan Workman. All lyrics written by Steven Higginbotham and vocal harmonies performed and co-written by Erin Rodgers, Craig Wilkins, and Alli Villines. Drum parts co-written and performed by Kevin Radomski.