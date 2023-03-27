Urban Optics EyeBall 2023

You’re invited to the Second Annual Urban Optics Masquerade EyeBall! Friday, April 14th at the Texas A&M Hotel and Conference Center. Join Urban Optics for a night of music, dinner, dancing, and fun! All proceeds benefit Brazos Lions Clubs Foundation in their efforts to provide access to eye wellness and sight to children and youth in the Brazos Valley! Special thanks to Truist Bank, The Jewelry Store, Kurk Homes, Heli-Hunter, Whiskey Charlies, Fox 44, and Bryan Broadcasting! Sponsorships and tickets are available now and going fast! This is a black tie event and masquerade masks are encouraged but not required.

Your attendance will help provide underprivileged children in our community a brighter life through eye wellness and the opportunity to see the beauty of the world clearly. 100% of the profits that are generated go directly to the Brazos Valley Lion Clubs Foundation. Whenever a Lions club gets together, problems get smaller, and communities get better. That’s because they strive to help where help is needed – in our own communities and around the world – with unmatched integrity and energy.

Last year alone the Urban Optics Eye Ball raised enough funds to provide 300 eye exams and glasses to those children most in need. It is with YOUR help that we can grow the number of underprivileged children seeing the world clear and healthy right here in our community.