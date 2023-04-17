USED BOOKS AND CURRICULUM SALE

WEDNESDAY, May 17

10:00am - 2:00pm

at the CHC

COST? Free!

SHOPPERS: Come anytime 10:00a-2:00pm

Homeschool 101 Seminar at 12:15

CHILD CARE? YES! You can manage that: Find a teen with an ASK ME tag on, and negotiate payment. (No nursery area - though, we will try and have space near the bathrooms where strollers and toddlers can “land”. Concrete floor will have a few tables for sitting as well.

SIGN UP to be a SELLER - by May 10.

SELLERS: We will assign you a seller number via google form.

https://forms.gle/zgM6oNBvJ8bvextA6

If the google form link does not work for you, please contact Megan via mdmeier22@gmail.com with BOOK SELLER REQUEST in the subject line.

**Sellers MUST be available at the end of the sale to pick up unsold books. All abandoned books will be donated or discarded.**

Buy and Sell your books and educational materials!

This email is all about EVERYTHING. Find the heading below to read the part you need the most

1 - THE BASICS

2 - SELLER INFO

3 - SALE CATEGORIES

4 - BUSINESS OPPORTUNITIES

5 - GROUPS/RESOURCES

6 - TEENS OPPORTUNITIES

You’ll also be able to sign up for CHC classes, meet co-op leaders, and get advice.

1 - THE BASICS:

Wednesday, May 17

at the Community Homeschool Center

10am-2pm - Free entry to the entire community.

All day: Ask Me Mentor Moms* - NAME TAGS

Ask Me Teens* - NAME TAGS for students ready to help, baby sit, haul, and more (Read more about that later)

www.communityhomeschoolcenter. org

*What is ASK ME? It’s any parent or teen who WANTS to help. If you have five years or more of consecutive ‘official’ homeschooling (We love you, but birth to five doesn’t ‘count’ - though it SHOULD!) you qualify to wear an ASK ME lanyard. This will give newbie moms a place to ask questions! ASK ME Teens - grab a lanyard, we’ll put to you to work - if you don’t have a lanyard, we’ll still put you to work, but you’ll maybe make some $$ if you have a lanyard so you can baby-sit!

All books and curricula will be organized by subject, thus, each seller does NOT have to man your own table.

2 - *SELLER INFORMATION:*

In order to be a seller, click here: https://forms.gle/zgM6oNBvJ8bvextA6

If the google form link does not work for you, please contact Megan via mdmeier22@gmail.com with BOOK SELLER REQUEST in the subject line.

Sellers can bring as much or as little as you would like to sell. Your books must be tagged with your seller number and price labeled with a sticker or masking tape, and must be easily read. Remove ALL OLD STICKERS. You will receive more info when your seller number is assigned.

****If your sticker falls off, your book will be donated to the CHC****

To get a seller number, you have five choices:

- Pay $10 via Paypal ONLY communityhomeschoolcenter@gmail.com

- OR bring two labeled 6ft tables by 9am on Set up day (Tuesday, May 17).

- OR pay $5, and sign up for one volunteer hour;

- OR two volunteer hours, and sell for free;

- OR one volunteer hour and bring at least one labeled 6ft table or larger, by 9am on set up day.

Students Age 15 or older can be a volunteer in place of parent/seller

We never have too many tables!

3 - WHAT ARE THE TABLES TO BE LABELED? (let us know if we’ve missed something)!

Subjects:

Pre-K

Boxed Curriculum

Elem. English/Grammar/Spelling

Middle/ High school English/Grammar/Spelling

Literature Curriculum

Novels/Reading

Math

History Curriculum

History Reading/NonFiction

Science Curriculum

Science Living Books

Electives

- Foreign Language

- Music books

- Art books

College

4 - BUSINESS OPPORTUNITIES: No vendor space is available this year, but supply a table and get a "flyer space” on our resource table. You can bring flyers, business cards, or samples to be put on the Resource table for shoppers to peruse while they are in the check out line. Your table and flyers are due to be dropped off 10-2 on Tuesday.

5 - GROUPS/RESOURCES/BUSINESS

The resource table is your friend!

We will have a large sign labeling the resource table(s) where you can place flyers, business cards, coupons, sign up sheets, etc!

This is where the CHC Teachers will have lists and descriptions, and EVERY co-op, group, association, non-profit, for profit... EVERYONE that helps homeschooling or is some way tied to homeschooling is encouraged to place their info. We’ll have one table for businesses (from roofing to pet sitting) and one table for educational groups and opportunities of all sorts. For profit businesses or classes can get advertising space by supplying a labeled 6’ or 8’ table for us. Non-profit co-ops and groups can use this space free of charge.

6 - TEEN OPPORTUNITIES:

VOLUNTEER:

- trash take out

- hand out the check out sheet upon walking in.

- line-director - organize the “people lines"

- STEP 1 and 2 check out -

Station 1- SORTING STATION

Station 2- GIMME YOUR MONEY

- book hauling and help

- monitoring and straightening the free table in the middle room

- hang out with like minded helpful teens all day!

- give advice about homeschooling (parents are interested in your input!) *ASK ME Teen

- make money by negotiating fees for baby sitting while at the CHC

The Church, Utility room, back classrooms, NURSERY AREA IS OFF LIMITS during the sale.

WOOOO! We are looking forward to this day!

Warmly, The CHC Board and a TON of helpful homeschoolers.

