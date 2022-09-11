Valley Junction Bluegrass Band to Play October First Friday

Longtime Downtown Bryan favorite the Valley Junction bluegrass band will perform at First Friday Oct. 7 on the steps of Saint Andrew’s Episcopal Church. The local band has been jamming around the kitchen table since 2004 and made many appearances during past First Fridays at “A Corner of Time.” The band performs regularly at local retirement communities, fund raising events, community events, and private parties. Bass guitarist Debbie Oakes said the band is glad to be back and looks forward to an evening of playing and singing. In addition to Oakes, band members include Ann Kenimer, fiddle; Chris Stewart, mandolin; Sam Vernon, guitar; and Jim Prochaska, guitar