Van Cliburn ‘22 Silver & Bronze Winners: Piano Solo & Duo

Friends of Chamber Music presents two brilliant winners of the 2022 Van Cliburn International Piano Competition at Rudder Theatre on Sunday, September 10 at 5 pm. Cliburn ‘22 Silver medalist Anna Geniushene whose performance style is marked by “powerhouse sound, forceful musical personality, and sheer virtuosity,” and Cliburn ’22 Bronze medalist Dmytro Choni admired for his artful “phrasing, lyricism, nuances and, if necessary, stupendous virtuosity,” will share the stage in a rare joint concert featuring classical and romantic works for solo and duo piano.

BUY TICKETS at MSC Box Office – https://rb.gy/6j3n3

$40 adults; $10 Students; Kids under 6 FREE

More information at fcmtx.org

Learn more about artists: https://cliburn.org/anna-geniushene/; https://cliburn.org/dmytro-choni/

Contact FCM at info@fcmtx.org.