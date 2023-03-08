Venetian Mask Making

Create a Venetian mask while listening to opera music and enjoying some deliziose prelibatezze Italiane (yummy Italian treats).

You can also find inspiration in our exhibition, An American in Venice. This stunning show features etchings by Whistler during his time in Venice and other artists’ works influenced by the beauty of the canaled city.

This event is free and appropriate for all ages. RSVPs are appreciated at TX.AG/Mask23.