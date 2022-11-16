6-23 Vinyl Radio Website Image 500x325.jpg

Vinyl Radio

by

Vinyl Radio covers the “who's who” of the top musical artists from the 1970's Rock ‘n Roll era.

You’ll hear the greatest hits from the Eagles, The Doobie Brothers, Kenny Loggins, Queen, Steve Miller, America, Paul McCartney & Wings, Bad Company, Seals & Crofts, Crosby Stills Nash & Young – the list goes on.

The 4-piece band features some of Nashville's top session players, all with their own impressive accolades in the entertainment industry.

Tickets: $50 - $65

Info

Barnhill Center 111 W. Main St., Brenham, Texas
9793377240

