Waggles and Wine: Puppy Pool Party at Messina Hof Winery

to

Messina Hof Winery & Resort 4545 Old Reliance Rd., Bryan, Texas

Bring your favorite furry family member to hang out with you at the winery and enjoy cooling-pools, Chef-made treats, and the opportunity to take home a new member of the family. For the paw-rents, we will have our full selection of Award-winning wines available as well as slushies to help keep you cool.

This event is free to the public, but we encourage RSVP-ing in advance.

Info

Messina Hof Winery & Resort 4545 Old Reliance Rd., Bryan, Texas
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Waggles and Wine: Puppy Pool Party at Messina Hof Winery - 2024-07-07 11:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Waggles and Wine: Puppy Pool Party at Messina Hof Winery - 2024-07-07 11:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Waggles and Wine: Puppy Pool Party at Messina Hof Winery - 2024-07-07 11:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Waggles and Wine: Puppy Pool Party at Messina Hof Winery - 2024-07-07 11:00:00 ical