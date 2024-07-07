Waggles and Wine: Puppy Pool Party at Messina Hof Winery
Messina Hof Winery & Resort 4545 Old Reliance Rd., Bryan, Texas
Bring your favorite furry family member to hang out with you at the winery and enjoy cooling-pools, Chef-made treats, and the opportunity to take home a new member of the family. For the paw-rents, we will have our full selection of Award-winning wines available as well as slushies to help keep you cool.
This event is free to the public, but we encourage RSVP-ing in advance.
