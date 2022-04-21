On April 30-May 1, 2022, join supporters across the nation for Walk Run Thrive, an event to raise awareness about the National CASA/GAL Association for Children and its nationwide network of programs.

Rather than traveling to one central location on a specific race day and time, you can walk, run, bike, roll – or be active in any way – wherever you are, choosing your own day, time and pace. No matter how you choose to participate, you will be part of a nationwide effort to support children and families.

In 2022, the National CASA/GAL Association is celebrating its 40th anniversary. Be part of this special anniversary year event and join us for our second annual Walk Run Thrive.

Each registration for the Walk Run Thrive event includes an official event t-shirt that we encourage you to wear while walking, running or moving around in your community on April 30-May 1, 2022. A t-shirt size chart is available on our website: https://bit.ly/walk-tshirt.

Thank you for helping us raise awareness about the importance of best-interest advocacy and the mission of National CASA/GAL and our nationwide network of programs. Adult admission is $40; children are $20.