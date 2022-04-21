Watercooler5K_FBEvent2022.jpg

B/CS Chamber of Commerce

WATERCOOLER 5K is open to the public. Register by visiting our website or calling our office.

Gather your co-workers and join us for our Watercooler 5K Fun Run & Walk, sponsored by Texas A&M University, on Thursday, April 28th at Lake Walk! In an effort to promote wellness in the workplace, companies are encouraged to allow their employees to participate in this fun run and walk!

All fitness levels are welcome.

Purchase your tickets by calling our office or visiting our website. bcschamber.org

If your business is interested in sponsorship opportunities, having a booth at the event, or additional information, please contact Jordan Prihoda by email at jordan@bcschamber.org or by phone at (979) 260-5200.

Lake Walk 4107 Lake Atlas Drive, Bryan, Texas 77807
Business, Competition
9792605200
