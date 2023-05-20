× Expand Century Square Cycle Class at Wellfest; Photo Courtesy of Century Square

Wellfest, a day full of approachable workout classes, returns to Century Square in partnership with lululemon ambassador Anna Taggart. The second-annual Wellfest event will take place at College Station’s favorite destination on Saturday, May 20 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. with a variety of fitness classes including yoga, Orangetheory Fitness, running, dance cardio, and cycling. As an event that is focused on bringing the community together through movement and wellness, Wellfest is open to anyone on any fitness journey.

Fitness fanatics are invited to enjoy a live DJ and a warm-up followed by dynamic workout classes led by some of College Station’s best instructors. With three 45-minute sessions from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., guests can choose between multiple workouts, a nutrition seminar, or take a rest. After the sweat sessions, browse the Health-Centric Vendor Market in addition to Century Square’s collection of boutique shopping. Fitness foodies can turn the event into a full-day affair and grab some grub at one of Century Square’s restaurants including CAVA, Clean Juice, Pokeworks, and more!