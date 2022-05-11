"When Classical Meets Jazz" Concert

Take the Great American Songbook, combine it with a great jazz pianist, and you’ve got Greg Tivis. In musician’s terms, Greg Tivis is a veteran who knows the trenches. From show bands to circus bands, dance orchestras to blues bands, jazz bands to rock bands, he’s been there, done that. In the tradition of Frank Sinatra, Harry Connick, Jr., Michael Bublé, and Diana Krall, Tivis is a renaissance man in his own right. Crisp flowing articulation and a distinctive swing style have elevated this jazz artist to another level.