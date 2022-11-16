9-23 Yesterday Once More Website Image4 500x325.jpg

Yesterday Once More

by

This is some of the most popular music ever recorded.

Yesterday and Today features instantly recognizable, sing-along hits such as The Carpenters’ “Close To You” to ABBA’s “Dancing Queen” to The Mamas and Papas’ “California Dreaming” and The 5th Dimension’s “Up Up And Away.”

The show is a treat for everyone who remembers this amazing music. You’ll enjoy non-stop hits, colorful costumes, flawless choreography, and informative and humorous banter.

Tickets: $70 - $90

Info

Barnhill Center 111 W. Main St., Brenham, Texas
9793377240
to
