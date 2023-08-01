Young Readers Book Sale

Shop bargain children’s books Aug. 19 at Mounce Library in downtown Bryan. The Young Reader’s Sale opens at 9 a.m. to Friends of the Library members and 10 a.m. to the general public. Doors close at 2 p.m. Choose from hundreds of books. Hardbacks cost just $1 and paperbacks only 50 cents. Proceeds help pay for library programs, including this summer’s Lucas the singing zoologist, the Houston Grand Opera’s Storybook Opera, and the always-popular, James Pennington’s Chemistry Road Show.