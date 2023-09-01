A Taste of Heaven: Be the star of the show with these Texas-sized desserts at your next gathering

From family gatherings to heading to your favorite Texas restaurant, you can know one thing for sure — the dessert will knock you off your feet. Whether you’re looking for something sweet or something with those classic Texas pecans, we have you covered! With so many delicious options to choose from, our staff took one for the team to sample and find out what about these recipes of this great state that we find so dear!

We enlisted the help of some professionals at C&J Barbeque, who have been sharing their recipes with the community for 42 years, starting with catering trucks that served at construction sites. Though they didn't always serve dessert at their restaurants, C&J Barbeque Director Reagan Manning says the dishes have quickly become staples on their menus.

“It's interesting because all these Texas type desserts and BBQ come from a similar background,” Reagan says. “Texans have always been known to be very friendly, family-oriented people that like to be social. Back in the 50s, it was more of a community event, it was on the weekend, and especially after church, people would get together and bring food.”

Now, whether you’re looking to find something to take to your next tailgate or church gathering, these desserts are sure to knock your guests' socks off and will take any party to the next level.

Banana Pudding

If you’ve ever been to a Texas barbecue restaurant, we know you’ll be familiar with this one! Banana pudding is a staple when it comes to feeding a crowd something delicious — and, of course, when you’re eating ribs or brisket! This recipe is one that’s been around for years —

and can easily feed the masses. With a delicious vanilla pudding base, this layered dessert features vanilla wafers and, of course, bananas, plus take it to the next level with a whipped topping!

For those who are looking to have this staple at their next event, Reagan says preparing the pudding can be done the day before, but always wait to add your bananas and cookies so the toppings are nice and fresh and don’t get too soggy! To add to the fun, C&J also has adapted their pudding recipe to now offer a S’mores pudding, which is a delicious chocolate spin on the traditional recipe filled with lots of fun toppings.

German Chocolate Cake

Now this one might surprise some people, but did you know that German Chocolate Cake did not originate in Germany? In fact, the recipe came to fruition right here in the Lone Star State, up in Dallas in 1957 after its recipe was published in The Dallas Morning News! This cake is quite complex with three layers of chocolate mixed with melted sweetened chocolate and buttermilk, plus you can’t forget the classic custardy topping and layers featuring eggs and sugar mixed in with coconut — and you guessed it — classic Texas pecans! The true secret behind this cake is Baker’s chocolate that is used to make this cake super sweet, which was created back in the 1850s. Now, many recipes call for cocoa powder rather than Baker’s chocolate but there are still many recipes based with the original ingredients for those wanting to take on the baking challenge.

In fact, this recipe is even President approved, as it was served by Lyndon B. Johnson at a luncheon!

Peach Cobbler

Another Texas Barbecue restaurant favorite, cobblers combine fruit with a delicious and flakey crust and for those who want to take it to the next level — a huge scoop or two of vanilla Blue Bell ice cream. A trick to making the best cobbler is ensuring that everything is made fresh including making a homemade crust and using fresh peaches for peak freshness. Those wanting to make this recipe should note that the crust and the filling must be made separately before combining and plan some time to chill the crust!

At C&J, Reagan says that cobbler is one of the most popular treats and even has been one of the longest running desserts the restaurant has offered.

Cowboy Cookies

This one is for people who are interested in a grab-and-go treat! Coming from the Old West, this recipe is one that can fix your sweet tooth craving while also providing nutrients to keep your body going with ingredients like oats, chocolate, pecans and coconut. Bakers can count on these cookies to be fluffy and will definitely not be too small or thin.

Though the exact origins of Cowboy Cookies are unknown, it is said that cowboys ate these delicious treats as a way to fuel their energy, plus they were easy to carry!

Texas Sheet Cake

Are you hosting a big gathering soon? Whether you’re bringing together the family, a church congregation or looking for a sweet treat to feed a large group of teenagers — this one takes the cake, literally! We all know that Texas is known for its size and this is the truth when it comes to a Texas Sheet Cake, none of your guests will go home hungry. What makes this cake different some may ask? A Texas Sheet Cake is often thinner than your typical cake, a texture that many may equate to brownies often being made on a jelly roll pan. Another secret to making this cake is that the frosting should be applied soon after the cake comes out of the oven to create a gooey texture — and, of course, the cake should be topped with Texas pecans to add the perfect crunch to round off the party that will be going on in your mouth!

This is a recipe that can be found on C&J’s catering menu and is often used when the restaurant is serving at large events, Reagan says. “We are so lucky that one of our chefs' mothers was a baker for years,” Reagan says. “We were getting ready to cater an event we do every year and began to look for something different to change up the menu and she shared her recipe with us and it’s still the one we use at events today.”

Pecan Pie

Who can think of the South without thinking of all the delicious pie options it has to offer? Being in Texas, a fan favorite is always a scrumptious Pecan Pie offered at a variety of places all across the nation, but they do say everything is better is Texas, right? Dating back to the 1870s, this recipe is one that everyone can make at home with only a few ingredients — and the best part is many of these are things that you will already have at home! Of course, the secret to this one as well is also to make a homemade crust and to ensure you have enough pecans to enjoy a taste in every bite!