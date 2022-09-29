Andy's Frozen Custard introduces exclusive Aggieland Jackhammer

Introducing the Aggieland Jackhammer™, available exclusively at Andy’s Frozen Custard® in College Station, Texas! Opened on September 26, the new Andy’s™ is serving up its famous, creamy frozen custard, which is Made Fresh Hourly™ and features a wide variety of Baked Fresh Daily toppings.

The Aggieland Jackhammer – a delectable combination of vanilla frozen custard, blended with Oreo® and peanut butter cups and then drilled and filled with rich hot fudge – was the clear winner of a pre-opening contest for frozen treat fans to pick their favorite.

The store, which is located at 104 Southwest Parkway, is open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and from 11 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. The friendly and welcoming staff – putting grins above chins with every order – are always focused on quickly serving the highest quality treats money can buy.

Andy’s also offers the ‘Yum Squad Loyalty Club,’ designed to say “thank you” to loyal customers by earning points to redeem towards a free treat for every dollar spent. For more information or for details about franchising opportunities, visit www.eatandys.com.

