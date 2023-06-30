Brazos Reads: Aggies, Moms & Apple Pie brings 500 college-friendly recipes for any age

Whether you’re a new college student, busy mom of four or just someone looking for some delicious recipes, this book combines all of your favorites into one.

Starting as a passion project for Edna M. Smith, who had her own two Texas Texas A&M students, Aggies, Moms & Apples Pie has recipes from mothers through out the country. Joining forces with the Federation of Texas A&M University Mothers’ Club helped to bring these recipes to fruition and create a book for college students who may be cooking for themselves for the first time.

The book walks through sections of recipes including an on-campus section, which walks through care packages, survival meals and everyone’s favorite — tailgating menu treats; and a home for the holiday section that helps tailor your holiday meals or other gatherings as students begin to flood your home during the break.

No matter how you use this cookbook, our staff has helped pick out some favorites that can help get you started!

On-Campus

Needing to find the perfect things to send in a care package that will actually survive the transit? The Handle with Care section provides some helpful tips when it comes to getting a package to your Aggie that will give them that small reminder of home, while encouraging them to push through that last bit of finals. For those craving homemade goodies, Smith has found a perfect set that will last as they make their way through the post office; here’s a few: No-Bake Fudge Oatmeal Cookies (page 4), Ice Box Cookies (page 9) and Exam-Time Granola Snack (page 22).

College students or busybodies, in general, might enjoy the Survival Made Simple section, which details easy meals that are both scrumptious and can provide that extra push when it’s time for a late night in the library. Some of our favorites include: Easy Barbecued Chicken (page 31), Hamburger Beans Rancho (page 35) and Breakfast Casserole (page 39).

Perhaps the Fightin’ Texas Aggie Football season is nearing and you’re looking to round off your perfect tailgate menu? You’ve hit the jackpot! From appetizers like My Aggie’s Favorite Salsa (page 49) to the perfect Homestyle Bread and Butter Pickles (page 49) to round-off your meal, there are plenty of ways for you to bring the party! And, the tips for tailgating can save you in a pinch, be sure to check out pages 48 and 49 for ways to more efficiently pack and prep your tailgate essentials.

Home for the Holidays

Then, there’s the Home for the Holiday section, helping those who are looking to entertain a large crowd or just fit in that last meal made by mom before hitting the road.

From starters like Sausage Pinwheels (page 71) and Raspberry Aggie Salad (page 95) to soups like Double-Decker Pizza (page 111), you’ll never show up empty handed!

When your students come home from college, don’t forget to make their homemade favorites like Julee’s Meat Loaf (page 157), Chicken Spaghetti (page 165) and Pork Roast (page 177) — trust me, no one can make them like mom or grandma.

For those who want to show off their Texas favorites to an out-of-stater, the My Roommates from New Jersey is the perfect section to find recipes for Tex-Mex favorites like Carne Guisado (page 205) and you can’t forget Aunt Wanda’s Good Chilion page 207.

There are plenty of desserts to choose from for any occasion —check out our favorites: Aggie Cake (page 231), Texas Pie (page 242) and Company Cheesecake I (for large crowds) and II (for 12) on page 252.

And, of course, be sure to check out the Apple Pie recipe in the preface!

Aggies, Moms & Apple Pie is available for purchase through Amazon and the TAMU Press. For more information, visit tamupress.com.