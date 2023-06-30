Brazos Valley vs. Food: Take on these unique food-eating challenges that are sure to fill your belly

For those foodies who want to put their appetites to the test, there are a number of Brazos Valley restaurants that offer difficult food challenges to see if they can eat a large meal in a determined amount of time. From breakfast to sandwiches, each challenge is unique to its host restaurant and has different rules and regulations. Do you think your stomach is up to the test? Here are some challenges to get you started!

The War Pig Challenge

Extreme breakfast lovers unite and head to Classic Rock Coffee Co. & Kitchen to attempt The War Pig Challenge by eating a massive three pound sandwich, consisting of seven slices of wheat berry toast, 12 slices of bacon, 12 breakfast sausages, six eggs,12 slices of provolone cheese and 18 slices of ham. The catch — challenge seekers only have 15 minutes to finish and those who do not finish are responsible for the $49.95 cost of the sandwich. Those who successfully complete the challenge will receive a $49.95 gift card, t-shirt and their picture on the wall.

“Model vs Food” YouTuber Joel Hanson was the first to attempt the challenge in October 2022 and helped to launch its existence on his channel. Not only did Hansen attempt the challenge, he decided to try to eat two War Pig sandwiches and succeeded, finishing in 25 minutes and 40 seconds!

The War Pig Challenge was opened to the public in Spring 2023, but it has yet to have been attempted. Those wanting to try this challenge should contact the store at (936) 727-5613 at least 24 hours in advance.

Classic Rock Coffee Co. & Kitchen

129 E. Washington Avenue, Navasota

classicrocknavasota.com

(936) 727-5613102

The 3 Fat Shack Sandwiches Challenge

The 3 Fat Shack Sandwiches Challenge is for people who love fried food! Each challenger is responsible for eating three nine-inch sandwiches containing french fries, cheese steak, chicken, mozzarella sticks, jalapeño poppers, onion rings and their choice of sauce.

With support from staff members who will time and cheer challengers on, competitors only have 30 minutes to complete the challenge (and keep their food down) or they are responsible for the $46.41 meal. Winners will receive a refund for their meal, $20 gift card to Fat Shack and a t-shirt as well as a post on the company’s Facebook. As more winners complete the challenge, the area Fat Shack would like to create a wall of winners in the store to display for all visitors to see.

At the location only three people have taken on the challenge in the last year, with only one coming out victorious. Those wanting to attempt the challenge can visit the Bryan/College Station location at any time and mention the challenge.

Fat Shack

4309 Wellborn Road, Bryan

fatshack.com

(979) 704-6765

Extreme Heat Burger Challenge

Venture into Hearne to take on this next eating challenge at Edge General Store, the Extreme Heat Burger Challenge features triple meat and cheese, lettuce, pickles, onion and a special crafted hot mayonnaise sauce, plus a drink. This challenge will put contestants not only in a time crunch to complete, but also provides a way to test their spice tolerance.

Each competitor has 15 minutes to finish the challenge to be placed on the ‘Wall of Heat' and walk away with a free ice cream. Those who do not finish the challenge will be responsible for the $25 cost of the meal. Beginning the challenge in 2022, staff said they hope to make the challenge more difficult to win with having multiple winners upon its first launch.

Those who want to attempt the challenge should contact the store at least 24 hours in advance as the sandwich is not on the normal menu.

Edge General Store

7250 Edge Cut Off Road, Hearne

edgegeneralstoreinc.com

(979) 589-3539