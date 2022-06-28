Farm-to-Fork Fare

× 1 of 6 Expand × 2 of 6 Expand × 3 of 6 Expand × 4 of 6 Expand × 5 of 6 Expand × 6 of 6 Expand Prev Next

When Jessica Tucker (née Poole) was growing up in Navasota, she never imagined that one day she would be a proud owner of the massive, three-story building at the corner of Washington and Railroad streets. Since the downtown landmark was built in the late 1800s, it has been home to a number of businesses, including a bank, an ice cream company, an automobile dealership, and a hardware store. And now, thanks to Jessica and her husband, Chris Tucker, it is home to Rail & Rye, Navasota’s restaurant and rooftop bar that just celebrated its first anniversary.

It’s an effort on the couple’s part to help breathe new life into Navasota’s historic downtown Railroad District, bringing in a decidedly fresh approach to dining. The Tuckers are also owners of Navasota WiFi and the Revival Barbershop, two other businesses headquartered on Railroad Street.

“When the opportunity became available to purchase such a historic building, we jumped on it,” says Chris, a native of Hope, Arkansas, who first came to the Brazos Valley as a young Aggie in 2007. He started Athena Energy Marketing but sold it when he and Jessica decided to settle down in her hometown. They set their sights on acquiring and restoring a building in the Railroad District, when 101 South Railroad Street went up for sale. “We were nervous about it, but we still jumped on it!” he says.

There was good reason to be nervous — the building required more than just a quick facelift. They completely renovated it to expose the original arched windows and elaborate wrought iron capitals, along with the original brick interior wall. “It was amazing that all that beautiful architecture was kind of hidden away for decades under a drop ceiling,” Chris observes. “With a lot of work, we were able to bring the old place back to life.”

They also opened up a rooftop bar and dining area, renovated offices for the Tuckers’ businesses on the third floor, and created a retail space that is currently leased out to a business that offers carefully curated gift items, Blackberry & Honeysuckle.

Rail & Rye offers dinner service on Thursdays and Fridays, both lunch and dinner on Saturday, and a Sunday brunch. Chris says their plan is to be open at least six days a week, although staffing has been a challenge. “We’re determined to make the quality of the service first rate,” he says. “We’re very happy with the crew we’ve assembled thus far.”

The restaurant hired Joshua Dean as its executive chef and general manager to oversee the menu development, staff training, and the restaurant’s opening. The menu includes standout fare that’s new to Navasota, from pan-seared Barramundi and a Tomahawk Ribeye steak that feeds four people to watermelon caprese and a quinoa spinach salad. Rail & Rye also offers a significant weekend brunch menu; one of its signature dishes is Chicken & Waffle Grilled Cheese — a grilled cheese Belgian waffle with a crispy chicken thigh, brie, spicy honey, and brandy-soaked cherries with a side of fresh fruit.

The Tuckers have made a commitment to sourcing as many local ingredients as is practical, including honey, mead from Navasota’s Wildflyer Mead Company, microgreens from James Hinton’s Zero-Point Organics farm on this side of Houston, Swiss chard from Doris Saul’s Land of Milk & Honey Farms in Navasota, and more.

Rail & Rye routinely hosts live music on the rooftop, which looks out over Washington Street — Navasota’s main drag. Already, the restaurant has been a co-host to Railroad Street events, including this year’s St. Patrick’s Day celebration, along with the elegant P.A. Smith Hotel next door.

Navasota Mayor Bert Miller says Rail & Rye is just what the historic downtown area has needed. “I’m so encouraged by the number of people who have embraced this type of cuisine so enthusiastically,” he said. “They’ve been going gangbusters right out of the starting gate. I’m really proud of what Chris and Jessica have been able to do here. It looks spectacular, and it tastes spectacular. I don’t know what more we could ask for.”

“We’re excited about the restaurant, we’re excited about the renovations, and we’re excited to be part of everything that’s happening in downtown Navasota,” Chris says. “This is our home. We want to do our part to make it a place where people want to hang out to eat and shop.” He says that he and Jessica want guests to come eat dinner before they go see a live theater performance at the Navasota Theater Alliance, bring their business clients to the restaurant, take advantage of the rooftop space for events, and celebrate their anniversaries and special occasions at Rail & Rye.

“We’re not just trying to create a successful business,” Chris says. “We want to be part of a successful community, and we feel like we’re able to help make that happen here.”