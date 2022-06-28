Four Hot Tex-Mex Spots

Tex-Mex is alive and well in the Brazos Valley as an influx of new restaurants have made their way to the area in addition to some that are up and coming. From fajitas to enchiladas, these restaurants are sure to offer a taste of all your favorite Tex-Mex cravings not far from home. Looking to try something new today? Maria Mia Tex-Mex Cantina and Juanita’s Tex Mex Cantina are open and ready to serve your favorites, while Trudy’s and Gringo’s Tex-Mex are approaching the time to open their doors.

Maria Mia Tex-Mex Cantina

Born in 2012 on the San Antonio Riverwalk, Maria Mia Tex-Mex Cantina made its way to the Brazos Valley as of early May. A continuation of a family legacy, Maria Mia was founded by three siblings who wanted to serve a combination of traditional and authentic cuisine with a creative twist. Menu favories include Pozole and Crawfish Enchiladas. Additionally, the restaurant serves an extensive selection of alcohol including the Maria Rita and Mango Mojito.

1007 Earl Rudder Freeway, College Station

979-446-0074

mariamiamexicanbistro.com

Juanita’s Tex Mex Cantina

Located in Century Square in College Station, Juanita’s Tex Mex Cantina is one of the newest Tex-Mex restaurants to open in the area in May. Rooted in family tradition, Juanita’s was born in diverse parts of Mexico and works to bring authentic family recipes to the fore, such as Blackened Red Snapper Enchiladas and Juanita’s Spectacular Salad as well as cocktails like the Hangover Mimosa and Verde Maria. Prided on its from scratch mentality, Juanita’s tortillas are handmade and their cocktails are hand-crafted.

180 Century Ct, Suite 140, College Station

979-481-5526

juanitas-texmex.com

Coming Soon: Trudy’s

This Austin-based favorite is headed to College Station to fill the shell of the former Red Lobster building on University Drive. As the first location outside of the state’s capital, the chain will bring its neighborhood atmosphere and authentic food such as the Famous Stuffed Avocado and Longhorn Tacos as well as oversized drinks like Austin’s Largest Mexican Martini to the Brazos Valley.

Trudy’s

1200 University Drive East, College Station

trudys.com

Coming Soon: Gringo’s Tex-Mex

Venturing outside of its typical Houston domain, Gringo's Tex-Mex is set to open its 15th location in South College Station in late July. According to a press release, the company says College Station has been on their radar since 2018, but for internal purposes, a decision was made to save the store number, No.12, for the College Station location in honor of the Home of the 12th Man. Additionally, the new location will be the first with the updated Gringo’s logo. From its famous green sauce to Pollo Marisco and the Cadillac Margarita, Gringo’s has brought Tex-Mex favorites to Texas since 1993 along with their free soft serve ice cream.

Gringo’s Tex-Mex

4300 SH 6 South, College Station

gringostexmex.com