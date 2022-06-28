Treat Yo’ Self!

When the weather outside is frightful…ly hot, we can’t think of a better way to cool off than to indulge in a frozen dessert. It’s not only the taste we were after, however. Our list is based on what we call “The Fun Factor!” — in this case, clever flavor combinations, unusual presentations, or unique places to find them. To be honest, it was hard to choose, as there are so many great places around the Brazos Valley that serve all kinds of tasty frozen treats. What’s your favorite? —Ellen Ritscher Sackett

Shake it, baby!

This retro milkshake and waffle bar that started in Spring is home to the “Best Milkshake in Texas,” according to USA Today. It boasts more than 60 shake combinations, made with Blue Bell ice cream and a choice of toppings. Favorites include the Gimme S’more, a chocolate or vanilla shake with all your typical campfire-treat mix-ins, and the Lady Bug, a strawberry shake with Oreos and chocolate and strawberry syrup. Fans of Texas A&M University can rep their maroon and white with The Aggie, a cookies-and-cream shake garnished with red velvet cake and an Oreo. If dessert for breakfast is more your flavor, try one of Chill’s six ice cream-and-waffle concoctions or forgo the sweets for a Texas Aggie grilled cheese made with melted Muenster cheese. 16 oz. milkshakes start at $6.35.

Chill Milkshake & Waffle Bar

1800 S. Texas Avenue, College Station

(979) 485-2681 | chillmilkshakeandwafflebar.com

Crank it up!

Make it a cone or grab two spoons in case one breaks before you dig into a bowl of this ice cream that’s as dense as it is intense! Kiddos can channel their inner superhero with the popular yellow, red, and blue vanilla-flavored Superman or unleash the Cookie Monster within with an electric-blue scoop of “C” is for Cookie vanilla ice cream mixed with cookie dough and crushed cookies. Other clever combinations include the Garbage Can, loaded with chunks of seven brand-name candy bars and peanuts in vanilla ice cream and Pirates Plunder — an ooey-gooey mix of chocolate ice cream with caramel swirls, mini-chocolate caramel cups and chocolate-covered pecans. Our editor’s fave? Mexican Hot Chocolate: a mix of rich chocolate ice cream with a touch of cinnamon and mini-marshmallows with a cayenne pepper kick! The 28 flavors are rotated, with yogurt, no sugar, and gluten- and dairy-free options available. Scoops: kids, $3.55; single, $4.20; double, $5.75; triple, $6.95.

Farmhouse Creamery

4444 Highway 6 Suite 500, College Station

(979) 690-7234 | farmhousecreamery.com

Roll it!

Forget the scoop — instead, how about rolled ice cream? Fans of this stir-fried treat not only love eating it but enjoy watching the process of making it — teppanyaki-style. The novelty dessert that originated in Thailand starts with a flavor base (chocolate, vanilla, strawberry, mango, green tea, coconut, or coffee) and a choice of two fruit or candy mix-ins. The lactose-free liquid hardens as it’s poured onto a freezing stainless steel surface, and all of the ingredients are chopped and smoothed to the perfect consistency. Voila! In just a few minutes, it’s ready to roll! The result is five spiral cylinders arranged like a bouquet that is almost too pretty to eat. $6.29.

Freezing Cow

725 S. Texas Avenue, College Station

(979) 485-5000 | facebook.com: Freezing Cow College Station TX

Pick a Pop, Any Pop

Listen for the jingle-jangle of the ice cream minivan as it makes its way up and down the streets of Bryan College Station, or pop into the brick-and-mortar store for ice cream by the scoop and an array of wrapped frozen treats. It’s a kid’s paradise, where children are free to choose from options galore inside the frozen cases filled with cartoon-themed popsicles, ice cream sandwiches, Snickers and Twix ice cream bars, fudgsicles, cardboard push-ups, brightly colored bomb pops, and lots of fruity-flavored delights. Having a celebration? The van can be booked to come to you for birthday, graduation, neighborhood, and pool parties or for any festive occasion. Prices vary.

Nathali’s Ice Cream Shop

3601 E 29th St. Suite 3, Bryan

facebook.com/Nathalis Ice cream Shop

Hella Fancy

You might have to go on the prowl for this locally made, small batch ice cream, but it’s not hard to find if you know where to look. Get your fix at The Local at Lake Walk on most Tuesday evenings or during Saturday mornings at the Brazos Valley Farmers Market, and say hello to the artisan ice cream maker himself, Larry Olivarez, and wife Mandy Chahal, who man their cart filled with the week’s select flavors. Busha’s Custom Cookies and Zeitman’s Grocery in Bryan regularly carry pints, and for ice cream cookie cravings, head to MadTaco in South College Station for a vanilla brownie ice cream sandwich. Some of our favorites taste just like they sound: Toasted Marshmallow, Brown Butter Banana Bread, Lemon Bar, among others. Those with adventurous taste buds might try these intriguing flavors when they’re offered: Secret Breakfast (Cinnamon Toast Crunch ice cream with bourbon caramel on cinnamon brown sugar cookie), Earl Grey (Earl Grey ice cream on brown sugar cookie with English tea biscuit crumbles), and Pretzels n Stout (Kinderhill Lab chocolate stout in chocolate ice cream with malted pretzel crumbs). Ice cream cakes can be made to order too. $5, ice cream cookie; $10 pint.

What’s Good

whatsgoodtx.com

Blast from the Past

Grab an ice cream parlor stool and belly up to bar of the impressive oak 1890s-style soda fountain that’s the centerpiece and a main attraction in this iconic antique store in downtown Bryan. There you’ll find a choice of old-fashioned treats made to order; the hand-mixed phosphates, gourmet shakes and malts, sundaes, and banana splits are all made with Blue Bell ice cream that’s also available by the cup or cone. This corner store that’s been in business for the past 30 years offers friends, family, and loved ones more than just a tasty treat — it gives everyone the chance to make new memories while enjoying a bit of nostalgia, poking around for treasures from days gone by. Banana split: $5.25.

Corner of Time Antiques & Collectibles Mall

118 N. Bryan Ave., Bryan

(979) 822-7400

corneroftime.com

Made in Brenham

Many make the pilgrimage for a scoop of the state ice cream of Texas, fresh from the factory. Devotees don old-fashioned paper hats before heading to the Ice Cream Parlor for a taste of some of Blue Bell’s most popular flavors such as Moo-Llennium Crunch or Cookie Two-Step, tried-and-true classics such as Dutch Chocolate and Homemade Vanilla, summer-y fruit sherbets, or specialty flavors that are only available for a limited time — all for just $1 a scoop. From the Observation Deck, guests can view first-hand the assembly-line operation of how the famous ice cream is packaged and pick up some Blue Bell merch at the Country Store. A stop at the Visitor’s Center offers a peek at artifacts and memorabilia and an overview of the company’s 105-year-old history. Free admission.

Blue Bell Creameries

1101 S. Blue Bell Road, Brenham

bluebell.com

Acai You!

Satisfy your sweet craving with a refreshing, guilt-free treat that's good and good for you from this California-based company with only three locations in Texas. These tasty and nutritious smoothies, bowls, juices, and shots make being healthy easier on the go, whether you need a morning pickup, a midday boost or a substitute meal. They start with fresh fruits, or a combo of fruit and veggies, and are custom blended as you wait, with or without toppings, added proteins, or immunity or energy boosters. Do dietary restrictions keep you from indulging? No worries! Gluten free, vegetarian, dairy-free, and vegan options are available. Keep an eye out for rewards and specials too. May we tempt you with an acai bowl or dragon fruit smoothie? Prices start at $4.29, smoothie ; $7.99 per bowl.

Juice It Up

1724 Rock Prairie Road, College Station

(979) 450-7335

juiceitup.com