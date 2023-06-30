Here's the Scoop: Blue Bell Creameries CEO and President shares his passion for ice cream

From beginning its operations in Brenham to becoming a nationwide ice cream favorite, Blue Bell Creameries continues to bring joy to all around the country. With unique favorites like their ever-popular Homemade Vanilla to unique favorites like the new Dr Pepper Float, the company has nailed the perfect ice cream recipe.

We sat down with CEO and President Ricky Dickson who shared about his experience at the company to help us truly understand what makes Blue Bell America’s favorite ice cream.

After graduating from Baylor University with a degree in marketing and journalism, Ricky soon began his journey with Blue Bell, starting as a territory manager in Dallas in 1981. Ricky progressed the Blue Bell chain fast moving to the Fort Worth sales manager in 1982 and then moved to San Antonio in 1994. Ricky spent the next couple of years helping to start branches in Oklahoma City and Tulsa before heading to Kansas City in 1993. But, he wouldn’t stay away from Oklahoma long before being sent back to manage the Broken Arrow plant. Eventually, he made the trip back to Brenham and as of 2019, he serves as the current CEO and President of Blue Bell Creameries.

IN: What does your typical day look like at the creamery?

RD: That’s a great question. I will tell you that there are no two days that are the same, never have been. There are probably more weeks that I can mirror together than days, but every day has its own special details.

IN: Getting to be involved in the everyday hustle and bustle of the creamery, what do you enjoy most?

RD: Along with sampling our newest flavors, I really enjoy walking the plant. I like to get out and visit with the employees that make us who we are. Though I don’t get out to the different departments as much as I wish I could, it is still an important aspect of my job.

IN: What was your first experience working with Blue Bell like?

RD: While at Baylor, my journey to Blue Bell started with a consumer relations project. The assignment was to follow a company for a semester and analyze their techniques in how they related to their customer base. As part of the process, I had the opportunity to interview both the vice president, sales and marketing and the CEO and president. It was from that visit, I knew there was something special and unique about this company- down home, honest business philosophy with a great tasting product.

IN: From beginning as a territory manager to helping start new markets around the country, how did it feel to step into your current role of CEO and President?

RD: It was incredibly humbling stepping into the role, and was imperative to continue the family tradition this company was built on. I start every day on my knees and pray for guidance and direction because it’s not about me, it’s about our employees and consumers, and striving to be the very best.

IN: Throughout trials and tribulations, how has Blue Bell maintained its mission of making the best ice cream in the country?

RD: By not compromising our core values and enhancing every aspect of our operations. Our mission is to provide the best ice cream consistently in all markets we service. But as far as the growth pattern, it is our intention to expand at a rate that does not out-pacing our production capabilities.

IN: How has the company grown from a creamery in Brenham to a nationwide phenomenon?

RD: A lot of our past success can be attributed to what we call the ripple effect. We grow from existing markets based on demand from consumers and retailers in neighboring cities and states. The ultimate objective is not to grow too fast, but rather take care of the markets we currently service before expanding.

IN: Blue Bell is in parts of 23 states now, mainly in the south and southeast. Will Blue Bell eventually be in all 50 states?

RD: Potentially, but because we are a direct store delivery company, we have our limitations. We want to make sure that the product is handled correctly all the way to the store freezer. I see us growing, but currently we’re not planning on anything that’s going to change the core culture of who we are and how we operate. We’re always analyzing– but for now, steady as we go.

IN: Rather than be in every market, what’s been the company’s focus?

RD: I have this little saying: we need to consistently meet the expectation that drives the passion behind every flavor. Regardless of where you are, or the flavor you’re enjoying, it is our job to fulfill this promise.

IN: What do you believe makes Blue Bell America’s favorite ice cream?

RD: It is more than just ice cream. It’s like an old friend that comforts you through difficult times or in moments of great celebration. It’s making memories.