Make Entertaining Easy: Nosh Social Co. shares recipe to building the perfect charcuterie board

Starting as a hobby, Nosh Social Co. owner Sloane Williams says she created her business to put her entertaining skills to the test by creating charcuterie boards and grazing tables for others, especially as socializing and gatherings have returned post height pandemic. After hosting her own gatherings, Sloane says she wanted to take the stress out of events for others and let them kick back and enjoy the experience.

"We've all been in that place where entertaining can turn stressful, whether it's a birthday party, a holiday or other special occasion," Sloane says. "No matter how prepared we are the time sometimes gets away from us, so Nosh Social Co. was about creating something that made entertaining easy."

While boards don’t take an expert to make, they can be very daunting for some people so we sat down with Sloane to walk us through how to build the perfect charcuterie board for your next event!

For those who worry about not having the perfect supplies, Sloane says charcuterie boards can truly be made with what you have in an everyday kitchen.

“You don’t have to have the perfect collection of items to put together a nice spread, you can pull out your everyday wooden cutting board, add a few ramekins or small glass bowls, and simply start incorporating different meats, cheeses, textures and spreads,” Sloane says. “It's just a matter of finding things you enjoy and building around that.”

With meats and cheeses and everything in between, the contents of each board can vary based on preferences and availability, though Sloane says she encourages board builders to take risks and step out of the ordinary when it comes to making their charcuterie board. “The biggest rule is there are no rules,” Sloane says. “This is where you can add your own twists to making sure your guests leave amazed.”

STEP 1: CHEESE

To begin your board, Sloane suggests that you first start by picking and designing your cheese sections of the board to set a foundation for what will be placed around it. To ensure you are meeting the tastes of all who may come across the board, you’ll want to have a variety of cheeses including textures from creamy to firm and flavors from smoked to tangy.

“For me, cheese is the foundation to every build I do because it really sets the stage,” Sloane says. “You can offer a variety of flavors and textures through your cheese choices and be prepared for both the pickiest of palates to the more adventurous.”

Beginning the board with cheeses allows you to create a scene, meaning you don’t have to keep your cheeses in a boring square shape, but can instead do different shapes to add an element of fun to your board.

Recommendations: Manchego, Camembert, Burrata, Gorgonzola

STEP 2: MEATS

After the cheeses, comes the meat, which also needs to vary in texture and flavor, Sloane says. Meats are a good place to take some risks with adding some unique choices that people may not see in their fridge.

“Not only is the texture of meat important for your palette, but also you have the ability to add a variety of flavors including smokey, sweet and spicy depending on your food audience,” Sloane says. “There are things that the most moderate palate is going to enjoy and then try to add things that are a little more edgy."

Meats can add another element of surprise with unique shapes from creating rivers to the ever-popular roses made by texturing meat over a wine glass before placing it on the board.

Recommendations: Prosciutto, Calabrese, Soppressata, Chorizo, Capicola

STEP 3: FRESH PRODUCE

When it comes to fresh produce for your board, the most important thing to think about is what is in season, Sloane says. This section of your board is where you can really add color to make the board pop and stand out next to other appetizers.

In the springtime, board builders may opt for strawberries, blueberries or mangos. In the summer builders might focus on melons, stone fruits or tomatoes, while winter may bring opportunities to add pomegranates or grapefruits.

Recommendations: Berries, Grapes, Sugar Snap Peas, Tomatoes, Cucumbers

STEP 4: DIPS & SPREADS

Dips and spreads are where your element of sweetness and spicy really come into play and might be a fun place to add local elements.

"When thinking about your dips and spreads, this is where you can add ranges of flavor that can be mixed and matched with the rest of the elements on the board,” Sloane says. “Soft cheeses often pair well with sweet options, your meats stand up to more savory and spicy options and a variety of items are amplified by a simple drizzle of good olive oil or balsamic reduction.”

Honey and relish are other popular options to add to any board that complement all the flavors in different ways. Many of which can be found locally.

“Honey is a great thing to add to boards especially when sourced locally and if you really want to add variety opt for the honeycomb instead,” Sloane says.“ Same thing when it comes to relish- from pickles to olives - there are so many varieties as well as local options that you and your guests can explore.”

Recommendations: Honey, Stone Ground Mustard, Castelvetrano Olives, Sweet Cherry Peppers

STEP 5: CRUNCH

Add some texture to the mixture with crunchy additions like crackers to round out the dipping supplies for the spreads you added in the previous step. This is where you can also be adventurous and look at different flavors and textures from water crackers to parmesan cheese crisps, or breadsticks to seeded varieties.

“Go into the store with an open mind, look around and see what's available,” Sloane says. “The crunch aspects can add a whole new level to experimenting with flavors, design elements and textures.”

Recommendations: Water Crackers, Mixed Nuts, Ciabatta Bread

STEP 6: DETAILS

To take your board to the next level, try adding some details with flowers or greenery just to add that extra level of wow, Sloane says.

“That's what I like to call the garnish — whether you're putting in herbs, flowers and greenery or topping elements off with a little drizzle of olive oil or cracked black pepper,” Sloane says. “This takes everything and gives it that little extra something.”

And don't be afraid to use the rinds of cheese, or the stems of fresh produce to create different levels of detail.

Recommendations: Herbs, Flowers, Greenery, Olive Oil

After completing your board, Sloane recommends you set it out about 15 to 20

minutes before it is ready to be served. Meats and cheeses have the most flavor when served at room temperature.

Whether your board is ready for Pinterest or just a trial run, Sloane says the most important reason for the board is the memories surrounding the event you’re putting on.

“Remember that the reason you're building this board and bringing people together is to create an experience for your friends and family,” Sloane says. “You’re creating that experience that will turn into memories and that’s what it’s all about.”

Nosh Social Co. offers uniquely handcrafted charcuterie and cheeseboxes, boards, grazing tables and classes for events of all sizes. For more information on how to make entertaining easy for your next event, visit noshsocialco.com, email at noshsocialco@gmail.com or call/text (713) 364-9738. You can also check them out on Instagram and Facebook at @noshsocialco.