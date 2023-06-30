Making America's Favorite Ice Cream: Blue Bell Creamery shares its ice cream making process

A not-so-hidden gem is among us in the Brazos Valley — just an hour drive from Bryan/College Station lies the original facility where Blue Bell Creameries got its start in 1907 as the Brenham Creamery Company making butter from excess cream from area farmers. Since its inception, the creamery has changed the lives of many, sharing its famous ice cream with those across the country. So, how does a brand like Blue Bell make ice cream? Well, that process is more in-depth than you probably think. From quality assurance to time-old processes, Blue Bell ensures that customers can relive their favorite memories over and over with their favorite ice cream flavors. Take a look as we walk through their ice cream-making process.

MILK

Milk is sourced from local dairies and co-ops within a 200-miler radius of the facility. Upon arrival, the milk is tested for various things including antibiotics, smell and taste before it is accepted for use in the facility. Milk is briefly stored in refrigerated silos until it is time for use.

Did you know? One day of production at the Brenham facility uses milk from over 50,000 cows.

EMPLOYEE SANITATION PROCESS

Following the highest food safety standards, Blue Bell employees go through an extensive cleaning protocol before they can enter the production area. From hand-washing and shoe sanitation to wearing hair nets and smocks, the staff completes the same procedures daily to implement comprehensive food safety measures.

BLENDING

Farm fresh milk is blended with base ingredients including sugar and condensed milk before heading off to be homogenized to give the ice cream the perfect smooth and creamy texture. This process applies 1,800 pounds of pressure per square inch and is forced through tiny holes to break up larger particles including sugar and butter fat. The mix is then sent to be pasteurized, where it is heated to 180 degrees for exactly 25 seconds before it is immediately cooled to 40 degrees and sent to storage tanks until it is ready to be sent to flavoring.

FLAVOR TANKS

From the storage tanks, the mixture is sent to flavor tanks where it will receive any liquid flavoring such as vanilla extract or strawberry juice.

FREEZER TANKS

After getting its liquid flavor additions, the mix is moved into freezer tanks, where it is whipped and chilled to a semi-solid state( similar to the consistency of a milkshake) at around 22 degrees. If the ice cream is to receive any solid inclusions such as cookies, candies or fruit, they are then mixed in before the ice cream solidifies.

FILLED

On the way to being filled, the ice cream is put through an in-line metal detector — if something is detected, the ice cream is diverted into a bucket away from the filling station. If nothing is found, the ice cream is ready to be packaged and containers are filled.

Did you know? Half-gallon cartons spin while being filled with ice cream to ensure an even distribution of inclusions and ice cream to prevent air pockets.

CODE DATE

Upon filling, code dates are engraved on every lid.

PACKAGING & BLAST FREEZER

Once filling and dating is complete, four cartons at a time are placed upside down into a cardboard sleeve and the ice cream is sent to the -40 degree blast freezer, where it stays for five to seven hours before heading to freezer storage for testing.

Did you know? Cartons are flipped upside down so the lid seals and freezes onto the ice cream in the blast freezer, creating a natural seal.

TEST & HOLD

As a part of their quality assurance, Blue Bell requires that ice cream is stored and tested during a two-week long period, where internal and third party labs ensure the ice cream meets the highest standards and is safe for all consumers to enjoy.

DELIVERY

After testing and the required hold time, the ice cream is loaded onto Blue Bell trucks, where it is delivered to parts of 23 states.