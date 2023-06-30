Me Me by the Trax: The Suga Trax brings new sweets to Downtown Bryan

The Suga Trax, whose name inspiration came from its location near the railroad tracks, is bringing a unique variety of sweet treats, drinks, carnival style food and breakfast to Downtown Bryan.

Even though The Suga Trax is most often referred to as an ice cream and dessert shop, it is so much more. From freshly fried funnel cakes to snowcones, Suga Trax provides various opportunities for community members to fill their sweet cravings. To add to the excitement, they also offer lunch and dinner plates including the Trax Nachos, All American Dog and the Taco Dog.

Since its grand opening on April 1, the Suga Trax has quickly become a popular community spot and has put itself on the map. Having a love for Downtown Bryan’s flow and atmosphere, co-owner Felissa Hammond says it was the perfect place to open.

“It’s just a homey environment,” Felissa says. “It’s very family-oriented down here.”

Being a family-oriented business is very important for Felissa and co-owner Demonica Young, who both have children. The duo hopes to serve as examples for their children like Felissa’s daughter Torri, who also works at the shop.

“We’re just trying to lead our kids in the right way,” Felissa says. “We want to let them know we are good role models for them, and we want to teach them good manners and how to behave.”

Outside of family, Felissa and Demonica also want to help support and provide opportunities for other youth in the area so they have worked to find and hire young people to share their wisdom, while having some fun.

“Most of the people who work here are youth,” Felissa says. “We have to teach them how to manage money, how to grow, how to take care of themselves and not be in the streets all the time. We’re just trying to lead them in the right way.”

Before opening The Suga Trax, Felissa says she did not have much experience in food service. She credits Demonica, who not only co-owns The Suga Trax, but also owns her own business, Honey’s Sweets & Eats, with teaching her everything she knows.

“This has been like a whole different ball game,” Felissa says. “But with her, I am learning how to work and make these sweets and different things. I am so excited to say that Demonica is in the kitchen with us and that we came aboard and collaborated and made this a successful business so far. She is fixing to have her seven year anniversary at Honey’s Sweets, and we are so very proud of her for that and for coming aboard with us.”

In sharing their delicious creations with the community, Felissa says they also hope to share a little bit of love to all who visit.

“We bring the sugar, we bring laughter and we bring love,” Felissa says. “It’s always fun when we’re in the kitchen. We love spending time together and making this a good business for us —we love it.”

The Suga Trax is located at 401 West 27th Street in Downtown Bryan and is open Tuesdays through Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sundays from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Breakfast is available on Thursdays and Fridays from 7 to 10 a.m. For more information, visit their Facebook: The Suga Trax or call (979) 485-2278.