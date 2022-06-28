Bryan’s Crown Jewel

× 1 of 6 Expand × 2 of 6 Expand × 3 of 6 Expand knowlesgallery Getty Images/iStockphoto 958476304 Restaurant quality pretzel on a rack with a golden glass of beer × 4 of 6 Expand × 5 of 6 Expand × 6 of 6 Expand Prev Next

Dinner and a movie — they make for the quintessential date night, especially when they’re combined at the luxury dine-in Queen Theatre in downtown Bryan. You and your sweetheart can screen a first-run wide-release film at this resplendent single-screen movie house, and splurge on drinks and a meal served at your seat or enjoyed before or after the show.

This majestic downtown Bryan treasure was originally a hotel built in 1889. Its history as a cinematic venue dates back to 1913, and it was dubbed “The Queen” a year later. The official state landmark, whose royal crown perches atop the structure in glowing neon at night, recently underwent an extensive remodel that harks back to the art deco era and the year 1939 — when the theater underwent its first renovation during the heyday of Hollywood’s Golden Age.

The Queen includes all of the modern creature comforts that most moviegoers now expect — a full-sized projection screen, state-of-the-art sound, sumptuous seating, and a menu of note. The intimate auditorium seats 54, including four designated spaces to accommodate wheelchair users. There are five rows of leather reclining seats on the floor and two rows in the balcony. “There’s not a bad seat in the house,” says The Queen’s general manager Traci Helton.

Once settled in your seats, it’s time to whip out your phones and scan the QR code on the tray in front of you for what’s on the menu. Made-to-order meals and drinks are prepared by Billy’s Grille & Bar, a new casual dining restaurant a few doors up at the corner of S. Main and W. 26th Street (formerly A Taste of Heaven and Sweet Relish). Billy’s is set to open sometime this fall, according to Gary Van Gundy, director of food and beverage. The Queen’s elevated bar food — from appetizers to entrees, killer desserts, and specialty milkshakes — arrives fresh from Billy’s kitchen. Because The Queen is only one small theater, it doesn’t have the complication of providing meals on a massive scale, like in multiplex cinemas, Gary explains.

You can “dine like royalty,” whether or not you come for the movie. Climb the narrow stairs to the third floor or take the elevator to get to the full-service Crown Bar for drinks — and walk up another flight of steps to relax in the lounge areas or enjoy full table service. Meal service begins every day at 11 a.m. While no movies are shown Mondays through Wednesdays, the restaurant and bar are open for business throughout the lunch hour and make for a hip hangout on all other days and nights of the week.

Both evening screenings and matinees are shown Wednesdays through Sundays. Currently, “Elvis” is on the big screen, starring Austin Butler as the musical icon, Tom Hanks as his manager, and Olivia DeJonge as Priscilla Presley. Next up is “Where the Crawdads Sing,” based on the best-selling book by Delia Owens, then “Bullet Train,” starring Brad Pitt as an unlucky assassin.

So get ready for a couple’s night out. Mute your cell phone, sit back and relax, and enjoy the show!