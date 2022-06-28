In Pursuit of Hoppiness

Take a moment to get out of the Texas sun and crack open an ice-cold beer at one of these Brazos Valley breweries. Whether you're a craft connoisseur or a fan of old-fashioned ales or IPAs, there’s sure to be a brewpub for you across the bar. Oh, and tell them Insite sent you!

Blackwater Draw Brewing Company

“There’s a lot more to craft beer other than just brewing,” says Blackwater Draw co-founder Chris Weingart. After spending years building and marketing other companies’ products, Weingart, along with his partner Chris Steele, decided to make something of their own to be proud of. Just down the road from downtown Bryan, the brewery features a taproom area with picnic tables and bar, where guests can order pints of beer or flights. A wooden chest-high divider separates the taproom from the brewery, allowing guests to take a peek at the process behind the product. Weingart and Steele named their company after the headwater which feeds into the Brazos River, Blackwater Draw. The brewery is best known for its coffee porter, Contract Killer, but Weingart’s current favorite is the Hazy Lady, a New England-style IPA infused with citrusy hops.

Blackwater Draw Brewing Company

701 N. Main Street, Bryan

(979) 704-6191

blackwaterbrew.com

Brazos Valley Brewing Company

Truly a space for the whole family, this brewery’s new location, established in 2019, consists of a taproom, brewing facility, and outside park where kids can have fun while adults have a drink. The owners’ idea to establish a brewery, after drinking one too many beers, has since become a staple throughout the Brazos Valley as well as in Austin and Houston. Co-founder Joshua Bass says his brother Jeremy and his brother’s best friend, Nelson Pena, were “the recipe guys.” He adds, “I was the process maker, trying to put together better systems and brewing methods.” The founding brothers, longtime fans of music, give nods to some of their favorite songs and lyrics with their craft beers. Their most popular drink at the moment is Killin’ Time Blonde Ale, a refreshing beverage meant for drinking while chewing the fat with some buddies.

Brazos Valley Brewing Company

206 S. Jackson Street, Brenham

(979) 353-5361

brazosvalleybeer.com

Brigadoon Brewery & Brew School

Take a sip back in time at this idyllic brewery found in the heart of the annual Texas Renaissance Festival. Like its Scottish namesake, this brewpub vanishes every year until next festival season. This medieval drinking hole crafts its beer in front of the public using period-accurate tools and equipment, then takes it out back for air fermentation. Each ingredient used is matched to the beer; for example, the English Ale uses water imported from the River Thames in England and a reverse-engineered recipe similar to what was used in the 15th and 16th centuries. “I enjoy the scientific aspect of developing a recipe on paper, and then making it into something that’s drinkable,” says Alan Ward, Brigadoon brewmaster. The brewery’s best seller, called the Black Plague Ale, is a nod to one of the deadliest pandemics in history, the bubonic plague. This Russian imperial stout is made with chocolate malt, roasted barley, and Willamette and Chinook hops, both historically used in English brewing recipes.

Brigadoon Brewery & Brew School

21778 Farm to Market 1774, Plantersville

(281) 710-7560

brigadoonbrewery.com

KinderHill Brew Lab

Take a PhD in food engineering, 10-plus years of brewing experience, lots of passion — mix it together, and you’ll have KinderHill Brew Lab. Jason Kinderman is the creative side of the operation, making new flavors and creating various concoctions, while his wife, Laura Hill, makes sure that each ingredient is of the highest, most consistent quality. Along with brewing, KinderHill boasts a sprawling biergarten with picnic tables, various edible and decorative plants, and twinkling fairy lights hanging from the tree branches. The brewery is small enough to put out one to two new beers every week, with favorites rotating back into the mix every so often. They're currently dipping into cold IPAs, a new style of ale with lots of hops and a refreshing flavor great for beating the Texas heat. Not in the mood for beer? The brewpub also offers cocktails and frozen drinks.

KinderHill Brew Lab

800 S. Bryan Avenue, Bryan

(979) 217-2440

kinderhillbrewlab.com

Location Six Brewing

Location Six Brewing

2316 Main Street, Waller

(936) 419-1739

locationsix.com

4C Brew Barn

What was originally supposed to be a serene country getaway for Melissa and Vernon Lang, natives of The Woodlands, has since evolved into a local grocery store and brew barn. The two-year-old home-grown shop sells a mix of Cajun cuisine and old-fashioned Texas barbecue as well as various meats, dairy products, eggs, and of course, beer. A popular snack offered is boudin, a Cajun sausage made of pork and rice commonly found in the heart of Acadiana, LA. The Langs also offer traditional and RV camping on the property, complete with picnic tables out front and a small playground for kids. “We're entrepreneurs who are farming,” says Melissa Lang. Vernon’s homebrewing hobby gained traction with the help of the barn, and now is a staple of the family’s store. Their most popular beers right now are Bock and Oatmeal Stout.

4C Brew Barn

8778 B, FM2095, Gause

(832) 519-4042

4cbrewbarn.com